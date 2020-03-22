VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia and Valdosta City Schools have increased the number of locations where students and their families can get food.
There are five stationary meal distribution sites operating Mondays through Fridays. In addition, 14 meal hubs have been established. The sites will open Mondays and Thursdays, buses will arrive at 11 a.m. at each site and meals will be available for 45 minutes or while supplies last, school officials said.
The sites have been established for the Meals on Wheels distribution program:
– Heron Lake Apartments, 1800 Eastwind Road.
– Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
– Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 3686 Lake Laurie Drive.
– Remington Avenue and Arkwright Drive.
– W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 1610 Lakeland Ave.
– Bubba Jax Crab Shack, 1700 W. Hill Ave.
– Ashton Park Apartments, at mailboxes, 1315 River St.
– Smith Avenue at Pines Apartments.
– Abundant Life Church parking lot, 3419 Knights Academy Road.
– J.L. Lomax Elementary School, 1450 Howell Road.
– Serenity Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
– Azalea Landing, 4195 Bemiss Road.
– The Gables Apartments at mailboxes, 1415 St. Augustine Road.
– Adam's Orthodontics, corner of North Valdosta Road and Country Club Drive.
The Meals on Wheels delivery program will officially begin Monday, March 23.
The stationary locations will remain open Mondays through Fridays until further notice:
– 11:30 a.m., S.L. Mason Elementary School, 821 W. Gordon St.
– 11:30 a.m., Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.
– Noon, Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.
– 11:30 a.m., Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.
– Noon, Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
