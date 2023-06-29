VALDOSTA — Dr. Craig Lockhart was sworn in as Valdosta City Schools superintendent.
At the Valdosta Board of Education meeting, Lockhart was sworn in by Judge Detria Powell.
Lockhart thanked the Valdosta Board of Education for its support.
His wife, Dr. Terrie Lockhart, held his family Bible as he took the oath. His children, Danielle, Leah and Isaiah, attended the ceremony.
“We have a lot of work to do but it’s great work,” Lockhart said.
"If life doesn’t provide challenge then it has no meaning. We have a meaning and a purpose that we are going to take care of and that is the students in the Valdosta City School system. Every student deserves the opportunity to have high quality education.”
He said the key to student success is achievement and performance.
“Our students will see success at unprecedented levels with the work they do as a team. I am so excited to join your family and to partner with you arm in arm as we take the students of Valdosta City Schools to the next level.”
In closing, Lockhart thanked Dr. Alvin Hudson for leading the school system as interim superintendent and for his support in the transition.
The Board of Education voted to name Lockhart the superintendent in a called meeting June 1.
Lockhart will begin his role as superintendent July 1.
