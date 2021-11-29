VALDOSTA – Voters will choose another city school board member Tuesday.
Incumbent board member Debra Bell faces challenger David Gilyard in the runoff election for Valdosta Board of Education District 7 Superward East.
Polls are scheduled to be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, for the runoff, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
On Nov. 2, winners in other city school board elections were decided but none of the three candidates for District 7 Superward East garnered the necessary 50% plus one vote minimum required to win.
Bell received 614 votes, Gilyard received 514 and candidate Paul Leavy garnered 177 votes. As the top two vote-getters, Bell and Gilyard face each other in the runoff.
Three partial weeks of early voting in the runoff ended last week. The election board reported only 183 votes cast at the board office and 14 absentee ballots returned.
