VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education postponed the called meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, and its retreat scheduled for Aug. 4-5. The meeting had been called to evaluate the superintendent and will be set for a new date, city school officials said in a statement. The retreat had been scheduled to cover upcoming issues facing the school board.

