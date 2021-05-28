VALDOSTA – Full-time teachers will be able to appeal an “unsatisfactory” or “ineffective” personnel evaluation with the Valdosta Board of Education approval of a policy this past week.
The policy, specifically named Policy GBIA: Teacher Evaluation Appeals, was unanimously approved by the Valdosta Board of Education Tuesday.
According to the policy, teachers with full school contracts from the VBOE on their fourth or subsequent consecutive school year can appeal the evaluation.
The appeal must be submitted within five school days after the summative evaluation conference via a written notice to the “responsible evaluator” with every “factual basis for the appeal.”
Should the principal be a responsible evaluator, they will, in writing, respond within five school days after receiving the appeal.
If the responsible evaluator isn’t the principal, the appeal will be forwarded to the principal to conduct the first level of review. A written response must be provided to the teacher within five school days after the principal has received the appeal.
Should the teacher be dissatisfied with the principal’s decision, an appeal can be filed within five school days to a certified Teacher Keys Evaluation System-trained administrator designated by the school superintendent.
A qualified third-party administrator can be appointed at the superintendent’s discretion, too. A written response must be provided within five school days of receiving the appeal.
The decision, the level two review, will be final. The appealing teacher will not be subjected to appraisal for filing an appeal under this policy.
The student private speech policy is set for a first reading at the June 8 meeting. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said the policy was adopted by several school districts across the nation.
A policy example was provided that addressed student speakers at graduations, student speakers at non-graduation events, student expression of religious viewpoints, religious expression in class assignments and freedom to organize religious groups and activities.
Stacy Bush, board chair at-large, said the policy will be similar to the private speech policy that Lowndes County Board of Education employs. It will still allow student-led moments at school events, too.
A financial report for April was presented, showing general fund expenditures reaching 69.08% of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget at $51,894,087.01 of $75,116,566.75.
With school-specific items (such as grade levels, transportation, etc.), the general fund revenue has reached 70.37% of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget at $33,676,975.86 of $47,855,254.
Local taxes have reached 98.92% of the budget at $26,023,988.67 of $26,309,338.30.
Payroll was up in April at $4,025,090.92. Dr. Alvin Hudson, the presenter, said the reason for this is because the governor’s retention bonus was given to all staff members throughout the district.
“Keep in mind that is reimbursable, so we’ve already filed for that reimbursement,” he said.
A total of 788 accumulated years of experience were honored with the retirement of 34 employees across the school system.
The school system approved 18 new employees which include three teachers and a counselor at Valdosta High School; one teacher at J.L. Newbern Middle School; two teachers, a custodian and paraprofessional at S.L. Mason Elementary School; one teacher at J.L. Lomax Elementary School; one teacher at Horne Learning Center; four teachers and a custodian at Pinevale Elementary School; and a custodian at Sallas Mahone Elementary School.
Eleven resignations were approved including a counselor and teacher from VHS; two teachers from NHS; a teacher, custodian and paraprofessional from SLM; an assistant and paraprofessional from SME; a custodian from Valdosta Middle School; and an assistant finance director from the central office.
Ten promotions were approved including a counselor at VHS; two teachers and a custodian at NMS; an intervention specialist at SLM; a teacher at JLL; a custodian at VMS; a resource center coordinator at the Central Office; and an interim head football coach at VHS – Coach Shelton Felton.
The public got a chance to speak to the city school board, most of whom called for the Superward West position to be filled. Rob McGinn was one resident supporting the filling of the board vacancy.
“I send two kids to Valdosta City Schools (and) I have two more that are going to come up through (it),” he said. “Why am I not represented as much as the next person?”
If names are needed to fill the seat, McGinn said put my name down for it, but this seat needs to be filled to complete the school board and move forward as a school system.
Gregory Williams said he’d be willing to stand in for Superward West and that he’d be running for it in the upcoming election this fall.
“Correct me if I’m wrong. I think I was one of the first in the community to volunteer for the appointment,” he said. “We’ve already ended the school year (and) we’re going into the summer. I just witnessed 800-plus years of retirement walk out the door. I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of work to do and we need to fill this seat as soon as possible.”
Kelly Wilson, the former Superward West board member, called out the board’s integrity, calling what people are witnessing with them now a “frightening case” with how many teachers have been leaving.
“When good teachers leave, families lose confidence and they take their children, which are FTE (full-time equivalent) dollars,” Wilson said. “E-SPLOST is a huge revenue for this school system. Taxpayers are not going to vote for another E-SPLOST if they do not have confidence in the school board’s decision making.”
Wilson resigned from the board earlier this year after she accepted a job that would be a conflict of interest, leaving the Superward West seat vacant.
