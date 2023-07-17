Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High 99F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 11:42 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education facilities committee meeting will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the boardroom, 1204 Williams St., city school officials said in a statement.
