VALDOSTA — Valdosta Board of Education reviewed the superintendent search process this week.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. William “Todd” Cason announced his impending retirement during the August work session of the school board.
Cason was sworn in as superintendent Aug. 3, 2015. Valdosta City Schools is where he began his educational career in fall of 1994, school officials said in an earlier statement.
Dr. Samuel King, Georgia School Board Association director of superintendent search services and board development, presented process steps to the board.
King said board and candidate questionnaires align with the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders to connect qualified candidates with the school district requirements and strategic plan.
With the timeliness of Cason’s retirement in January 2023, King said the school board should discuss an interim superintendent to take the necessary time needed for the superintendent search process.
Board Chair Tyra Howard with the suggestion from board member Trey Sherwood, will follow up with King to begin the process of the superintendent search.
The meeting was adjourned following the board’s executive session to discuss personnel.
