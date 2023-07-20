VALDOSTA – An estimated 6,000 gallons of sewage spilled earlier this week in the third reported incident in the city within the past few weeks.
"The City of Valdosta Utilities Department discovered a sewer main pipe separation after a routine investigation near the 1700 block of River Street along the city’s utility easement," city officials said in a statement. "The sewer main had previously been exposed due to erosion of the creek bank where the existing main is located and was secured in place with shoring and sandbags by utilities staff while emergency repair plans were being prepared and submitted for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval."
City workers and a contractor completed temporary repairs the same day, expected to hold until permanent repairs are completed.
"All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs are posted," city officials said.
Last week, city officials reported nearly 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilling in a overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.
Late last month, the collapse of an eight-inch sewer pipe released “an undetermined amount of diluted sewage” into One Mile Creek.
"Sewer system rehabilitation and preventing spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing collection system maintenance program, which includes manhole rehab, the smoke testing program, sewer main lining and sewer main replacement," city officials said. "In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing river sampling program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures."
The Utilities Department has initiated two additional programs, the “Creek Crossing” program and “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate infiltration and inflow in the collection system.
"These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has their clean out cap installed and the clean out is in working order," city officials said.
