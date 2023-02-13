VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools reported a district-wide enrollment increase of more than 100 students.
Last week, Dr. Alvin Hudson, interim superintendent, said January 2023 enrollment was 8,313 students compared to 8,203 students in January 2022. In a year, the system has had a 110 student increase across the district, he said during the Valdosta Board of Education meeting.
In other business, Evolv weapons detection system presented a new safety measure for school buildings and outdoor events to the board during the board retreat last month.
Hudson presented prices for two units with a four-year commitment:
– Evolv Xpress Outdoor Single Lane $37,000 year one and years 2-4 $34,000 per unit.
– Evolv Express Indoor Single Lane $34,000 year one and years 2-4 $31,000 per unit.
The safety detection system costs have been budgeted with $175,000 from CARES III Funds and $60,000 projected from Gov. Brian Kemp’s school safety legislation, according to Hudson.
Board member Warren Lee raised concerns about the price of the unit and the possibility of renting the system out to offset the district’s costs.
“A representative from Evolv will do a site assessment with the safety director and principals in order to recommend the amount of units needed at each school,” Hudson said. “Once I have the actual number of units, I can bring that information back to the full board to talk more about it.”
The board voted to install a vent hood in one of the concession stands at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the Feed the Cats program.
Kaci Nobles, facilities and maintenance director, presented three options at the board retreat last month.
Nobles said the approved option would take approximately two months to complete and has an estimated cost of $28,900.
“This would be our quickest and most cost-effective option, allowing us to give Feed the Cats a place to cook and prepare food to be transported to the high school,” she said.
The board recognized athletic achievements including the middle school combined seventh-grade girls basketball and Valdosta Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball teams, both Big 5 Conference Champions.
Essence Cody was recognized as girls basketball McDonald’s All American.
Reginald Mitchell, VCS athletic director, said, Cody is the first Lady Cat to receive the achievement and has committed to the University of Alabama.
Academic achievement recognition included VHS STAR students Riley Diaz, Skylar Partin and Dhruv Thanki.
Amelia Roberson, VHS counselor, said, “Valdosta High School is honored to announce we have a three-way tie for STAR student. Each student achieved the exact score on the college entrance Scholastic Aptitude Test.”
Roberson said the students scores were upward of 1400, with the perfect SAT score being a 1600.
The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet again, 7 p.m., Feb. 28, at Horne Learning Center.
