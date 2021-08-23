VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 78 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Monday.
Meanwhile, 557 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,273 students systemwide, .96% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 6.84% of the student population is in quarantine.
Within the system’s 1,137 employees, 15 COVID-19 cases, or 1.32%, were reported and 11 employees, or 0.98%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The system stated the next update will be released Aug 30.
