VALDOSTA – The City Renewal Project, inspired by the Southern Hospitality Work Camps of 2005-17, is providing minor home repair projects for the community.
“Our area clergy and congregations are doing what comes naturally to them, answering the call. Mission work in foreign countries is commendable, and God’s work, but that same need exists in our backyard. The City of Valdosta can’t thank you (pastors and volunteers) enough for the City Renewal effort,” Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
The project is a volunteer-based and self-funded initiative, city officials said in a statement.
The City of Valdosta identified homes that needed minor repairs. More than 100 volunteers from four churches and Moody Air Force Base worked together to complete the project, with Scottie Williams, associate pastor of New Covenant Church, leading the volunteers.
The project covered 11 homes during two days from Aug. 4-5. Local pastors were invited to tour city housing projects during this year’s Georgia Cities Week, city officials said.
“Our heart and goal was to practically be the feet of Jesus in the heart of our community. Sometimes we can be overly focused on overseas and miss opportunities in our backyard,” Williams said.
The volunteers’ projects included minor exterior repairs and handicap ramps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.