VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will receive more than $3 million in grants for three community parks from Georgia.
The state awarded $1,665,400 for Vallotton Park, $1,152,800 for Scott Park and $243,897 for Olympic Park, city officials said in a statement. The city and VLPRA will use the funds to upgrade and renovate those parks.
Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex will get new fencing, backstops and dugouts at each field as well as new scoreboards and a repaved front parking lot.
The grant will add two new tennis/pickleball courts with lights, outdoor fitness equipment, a new 300-foot baseball/softball field, and a new scoreboard at Scott Park.
Olympic Park will get new playground equipment to replace the existing structure.
“These grants will result in significant upgrades to parks for our residents,” City Manager Richard Hardy said. “There’s something for everyone in these additions and I’m thrilled for citizens to experience them.”
“This is a big win for our community,” said George Page, VLPRA executive director. “We are grateful for the grants and are excited to use them in improving spaces where both children and adults can be active outdoors.”
The state awarded a total of $225 million to communities across the state. The funds are going to 142 projects that improve neighborhood areas such as parks, sidewalks and recreation facilities in areas disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.
