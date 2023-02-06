VALDOSTA – Residents who want an inside look at their city government can sign up for the 14th Annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation.
It is scheduled for April 10 through May 15, city officials said in a statement.
The Valdosta mayor and City Council initiative includes the participation of up to five high school seniors with a parent or legal guardian also enrolled in the program.
The City of Valdosta is accepting applications through March 24.
Participants will meet 5:30-8:30 p.m. on seven consecutive Mondays and will be exposed to the programs and services of city government.
The sessions include presentations on city government overview, public safety, municipal court, engineering, public works, utilities, financial administration, industrial and economic development, recreation, community development, planning and zoning, and neighborhood development, in addition to several facility tours and guest presentations.
Applicants will undergo a background investigation as part of the application process and must also complete a separate criminal history form that may be obtained upon submission of the completed application, city officials said.
Residents should be aware that a felony or recent serious misdemeanor conviction may result in an applicant’s exclusion from participation, city officials said; personal information given will be kept strictly confidential.
A maximum of 25 people will be selected for the class from residents who submit a completed application by the deadline and pass the required background checks.
The Valdosta Government 101 Orientation is one of three volunteer programs in the City of Valdosta available to residents — the other two are the Citizens Police Academy and Citizens Fire Academy — designed to give residents valuable knowledge of resources through a behind-the-scenes view inside local government.
“Many graduates of these programs have utilized their experiences and knowledge gained to pursue public service opportunities, such as serving on local boards, commissions and other public offices,” city officials said.
Application forms are available at the Public Information Office or online at https://tinyurl.com/vldgovt101.
For more information, contact Sharah’ Denton, community relations and marketing manager, at (229) 259-3548. Completed applications should be returned to the Public Information Office, Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., Room 102, or completed online by the March 24 deadline.
