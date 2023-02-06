VALDOSTA – Every year, the City of Valdosta partners with Valdosta State University’s Communication Department, where Dr. Nelson’s social media management class is tasked with creating a social media campaign.
The class is divided into groups which then present their campaigns to the city Public Information Office, city officials said in a statement. The best group wins.
At a recent Valdosta City Council meeting, the winning group was announced.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber presented the winning team with a City of Valdosta coin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.