City of Valdosta partners with Valdosta State University’s Communication Department

Sharah’ Denton, community relations and marketing manager, Mayor Scott James Matheson, Bryce Mitchell, Sarah Jane Carpenter, Dr. David Nelson, City Manager Mark Barber and Marcus McConico, media coordinator, gather at the recognition of the winning VSU Communications Department team. Not pictured: Lauren Barringer, Gracie Griffin, Isaiah Mitchell, Tamirra Pryor.

VALDOSTA – Every year, the City of Valdosta partners with Valdosta State University’s Communication Department, where Dr. Nelson’s social media management class is tasked with creating a social media campaign.

The class is divided into groups which then present their campaigns to the city Public Information Office, city officials said in a statement. The best group wins.

At a recent Valdosta City Council meeting, the winning group was announced.

Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber presented the winning team with a City of Valdosta coin.

