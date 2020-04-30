VALDOSTA – City residents will be able to dispose of their recyclables again starting Thursday, April 30, but they'll have to get in their cars to do so.
The city's curbside recycling service remains suspended, but in its place for now, the city opens three drop sites Thursday for residents to bring their recyclable items, according to a city statement.
The city said it received "feedback from many city residents suggesting the use of drop sites for recyclables," and was able to install the drop sites as their public works staffing increased, according to the statement.
Recycling services were suspended by the city April 3, citing a limited staff numbers following Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place mandate April 2.
The drop sites will be located at:
- Customer service parking lot, 102 N. Lee St.
- Five-Points Shopping Center
- City lot on Hill Avenue, 1025 W. Hill Ave.
