VALDOSTA – A new apartment complex and duplex is coming to the city.
ISH Holdings, LLC is proposing to develop an empty lot at 915 West St. as an apartment complex with 12 dwelling units. The complex will consist of six, one-story buildings with two dwelling units in each building. Each unit will be two-bedroom, two-bath in 1,088 square feet.
The project will include the applicant’s proposed stand-alone “duplex” to be developed with the same design on the existing adjacent small lot to the north at 921 West St.
Due to the surrounding area consisting of single-family residents, churches and also a corner convenience store, Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, said while this type of development may seem out of character for the area, the subject property is somewhat hard to develop with its sloping topography and irregular shape and has limited street frontage in comparison to its overall size.
“There has been very little development or redevelopment in the immediate area in recent years. The applicant’s proposal maintains the overall density and land use character of the area and will hopefully serve as a positive catalyst for future redevelopment proposals,” he said.
He added the applicant is wanting to consolidate the rooftops by having a village of duplexes with a shared driveway and parking area for the complex.
Site plan includes all of the required parking and interior access features. The perimeter area will include a 6-foot opaque privacy fence and a full buffer yard.
Further developments will be announced at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.