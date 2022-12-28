VALDOSTA — Innovative Senior Solutions has been granted approval for another personal care home in the historic district.
City leaders said the applicant proposed converting property at 1004 Slater Street to a licensed Personal Care Home for up to six adults who are senior citizens and/or persons with disabilities. The property is currently an unoccupied professional office, converted from a former residence, with a paved parking lot of six to seven spaces in the rear yard.
About 15 months ago, the company requested and received the same CUP approval from Valdosta City Council for a Personal Care Home on the adjacent property to the north at 1006 Slater Street.
According to her letter of intent, Eshonda Blue, RN and CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions, there will always be one employee on site, and all residents will attend a senior day center during the day, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Our company Blue-Wright Holdings Opportunity Zone Fund will purchase the property and lease to a Personal Care Home Owner. Innovative Senior Solutions will consult with the owner to get them licensed and subcontract to provide ongoing oversight during the term of the lease to ensure ongoing quality standards and preserve the integrity of the community,” she said.
According to Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, a stipulation in the city’s Land Development Regulations, states no more than one personal care home is allowed on city blocks, necessitating the need for a conditional use permit and variance request.
“The subject property is located within a former residential area that mostly transitioned many years ago to one that is dominated by professional offices. The small historic buildings (former houses) still remain and preserve the unique residential character of the area. The front yards are very small. All parking is off-street and located in the rear yards only, with interconnecting parking lots among the properties. The subject property is eligible for consideration as its own Personal Care Home with up to six residents,” he said.
“This property is an ideal location for such a use in that it still maintains a residential character even though the surrounding land use pattern is already dominated by non-residential. Even as an institutional use, a Personal Care Home of this size is less intensive than most professional offices that could otherwise locate here under R-P Zoning. Staff is therefore supportive of this request with all the same conditions as approved for the previous request on the neighboring property.”
The new care home is subject to the following conditions:
– Approval shall be granted for a State-licensed and fully compliant personal care home with up to six residents at the facility. No other uses allowed in R-P zoning shall be allowed on the property that are in addition to the Personal Care Home.
– All parking associated with the facility shall be located on-site and in the rear yard only.
– There shall be no temporary signage, and permanent signs shall be limited to those which are allowed in the Historic District under R-P zoning and in accordance with the Historic District Design Guidelines.
– Conditional Use approval shall expire after 2 years from the date of approval if no city Business License has been approved for the facility by that date.
Valdosta City Council unanimously approved the permit.
