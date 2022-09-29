VALDOSTA – Cheers are in order for several Downtown Valdosta establishments thanks to City Council’s amendment to the alcohol ordinance, which now allows non-restaurant establishments to serve “beer only.”
Since 2011, the city’s alcohol ordinance has contained special provisions for "wine only establishments" on a city-wide basis which exempt these venues from the food service requirements that pertain to other establishments that serve alcoholic beverages such as beer or liquor.
In April 2021, the alcohol ordinance was amended to define and add provisions for the Downtown Valdosta Entertainment District, which allow off-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages within the DVED defined area.
At the first reading for the amendment on Sept. 8, Matt Martin, planning administrator, said it is unclear how the addition of beer only serves alcoholic beverages; however, with the DVED already containing most of the wine only establishments, the amendment area seems like a good testing ground to help determine what these effects might be.
Councilmember Sandra Tooley inquired if there have been any studies or surveys to see how having wine only or beer only might affect the area and if it would bring a big crowd. Martin replied that the Central Valdosta Development Authority has talked about this for several months, and it feels the addition would be a positive for downtown visitors.
“This is something that they feel will attract business to the downtown area. It is something to broaden the possibility of some mixed-use type businesses. I know something that’s been trending is the ax-throwing business, and they mentioned that they would like to serve beer. There is another business that will be opening soon that will have a bowling alley as well as some snacks and they are also interested in serving beer. It is for those types of businesses where it is not just either food and beverage only or something else but a mixture. They have seen this in other cities and they think it might be a good thing for Valdosta,” he said.
Martin reiterated the recommendation is to focus on the downtown and entertainment area rather than open it city-wide. When Councilmember Eric Howard questioned whether this would include liquor, Martin clarified it would be wine only or malt only or wine and malt. It would completely exclude liquor.
At the second hearing on the Sept. 22 regular meeting, the motion for the amendment was adopted in a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Ben Norton being the sole holdout.
