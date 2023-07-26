VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council unanimously approved a $150K regional water quality and environmental project during its most recent meeting.
The Utilities Department made an application for the Fiscal Year 2023 Regional Water Planning Seed Grant and it was awarded $74,887 by the federal grant. The awardee will provide a total matching amount of $75,113, comprising $30,087 in in-kind matching funds and $45,026 in cash matching funds, bringing the project’s total funding to $150,000.
Under Phase I and Phase II implementation, the project’s key goals are to address water quality issues and illicit discharges impacting the Withlacoochee River and its tributaries within the City of Valdosta and its service area.
Phase I efforts in State Fiscal Year 2023 include identifying septic systems in proximity to major creeks and tributaries and providing educational materials to affected residents. A committee will be formed to update stormwater quality codes, standards and policies, while additional educational materials will be distributed to commercial and residential water customers to prevent illicit discharges.
The Utilities Department has engaged the Valdosta State University Geosciences Department to provide environmental program students and the department head with hands-on field experience in data collection alongside their staff.
With the Withlacoochee River listed on the 303D list as impaired for fecal coliform and concerns about water quality downstream of commercial and industrial development in Valdosta, the project seeks to make substantial improvements, according to city records.
The initiative aims to curb poor stormwater discharges and address the impact of older unidentified residential septic systems on water quality in the region and implementation of new codes, standards and policy changes will take place in Phase II, along with the development of an ESRI GIS mobile survey application for data collection and water quality sampling.
The project will culminate with final reporting, data analysis and improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.