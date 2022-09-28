VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved all bid and local funding items at a recent meeting, resulting in $1.5 million in vehicle upgrades across multiple city departments.
Items include:
13 Dodge Chargers for the Valdosta Police Department from Cass Burch: $519,701.
The VPD has $520,000 in the motor pool budget to replace old vehicles that have completed their life cycle due to age, maintenance and functionality. This is a yearly line item each budget year so the old vehicles can be rotated out and sold as surplus after being replaced with new units, city officials said.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber noted in his recommendation that while the budget was met this year, it shows that pricing of vehicles is still volatile as “the market scrambles for raw materials and chips.”
One Chevrolet Tahoe for the VPD: $47,000
The VPD training division needs to replace an existing vehicle in its fleet due to maintenance costs, age and mileage. The vehicle being replaced is a 2006 Ford Explorer SUV.
Despite the motor pool budget only having approval set for $40,000, City Council approved Brannan Motor Company’s bid for $47,000 for the purchase due to the automotive crisis pricing having been skewed due to raw material costs and chip shortages.
One half-ton extended cab truck with a long box: $44,300.16.
The maintenance motor pool division of the city public works department needed to replace an existing truck that is old, has high mileage and the maintenance cost has risen. The Wade Ford bid will replace a 2000 model, half-ton truck. This is another council-approved budget item for the current fiscal year.
Two half-ton regular cab trucks: $81,034.32.
The city support services division of the police department and meter reading division of the city utilities department will have two trucks replaced, courtesy of another Wade Ford bid. The trucks to be replaced are a 2007 half-ton truck and a 1997 half-ton truck.
Both trucks are in the current year approved motor pool budget in the amount of only $80,000 for both trucks but lower bids did not pass or meet city specifications.
Two one-ton utility body trucks with a lift gate: $139,652.
The city street maintenance division of the engineering department and the right-of-way maintenance division of the public works department will also get two new trucks from Wade Ford.
Trucks due for replacement are a 2000 model one-ton truck and 2005 half-ton truck.
Both trucks are in the council-approved motor pool budget for the current year for a total of $105,000 but Barber’s notes cited rising costs for yet another price hike.
“The low bid of Cass Burch did not meet specifications so I am recommending Wade Ford. Due to the state of the economy, actual pricing came in higher. The last similar truck purchased two years ago cost $41,295,” he said in his report.
One half-ton truck with a lockable box on the bed for the Valdosta Fire Department: $44,687.
The fire prevention division of the VFD will replace its 2006 Ford expedition SUV. The truck is in the current year approved motor pool budget in the amount of $40,000.
Two four-wheel drive backhoes with a quick connect coupler for public works and engineering:
Flint Equipment (public works) Price: $154,968. Buyback: $55,000. Net Price: $99,968.
Flint Equipment (engineering) Price: $151,850. Buyback: $55,000. Net Price: $96,850.
The cemetery division of the public works department and the stormwater division of the engineering department have a backhoe that needs to be bought back by the original dealer before the five-year period is exceeded.
This must be done to take advantage of the government five-year buy back program which allows the city to be supplied with modern heavy equipment, city officials said.
One Bobcat skid steer loader for the utilities department: $64,468.13.
Volume Powersports was the sole bid for a new skid steer loader for the the Mud Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant of the utilities department. The current machine was purchased in 2003.
One roll-off truck with a tarp system for the public works department: $191,051.
The sanitation division of the public works department needs to replace an existing truck in its commercial roll-off fleet that customers pay for the amount of time the roll off is used and a dumping fee. The current truck is a 2002 model. The item is funded through SPLOST VIII.
Invoice for an emergency repair of a water line at the Guest Road Water Treatment Plant: $214,387.14.
On Sept. 16, 2021, there was a failure on a 24-inch main that occurred at 3863 Guest Road at the water plant. After examination, it was discovered that the ductile iron mechanical joint fittings were deteriorated due to sulfuric acid injection which adjusts the ph. of the water.
Due to the poor conditions of the existing fittings and the significance of the raw water intake, to make the repair, a local contractor was needed to install an emergency raw water bypass to allow repairs, city officials said.
The 24-inch main was repaired using an HDPE pipe and fittings because of the deterioration/failure of the main, and repair work began around Sept. 16, 2021 and was completed Dec. 31, 2021.
