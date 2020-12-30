VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta released a statement Wednesday evening that all city facilities will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 1, 2021, due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers.
Closure comes after the South Health District announced earlier Wednesday that COVID-19 positivity had increased across its 10-county coverage area.
Facilities that will be closed "until further notice" include the municipal court, city hall, utilities, public works, the city hall annex and Mathis City Auditorium, according to city officials.
The lobby of the customer service department will also be closed and the city asks residents to pay at the drive-through, on the phone, at the drop box in the parking lot or online.
Sign-ups and disconnects are being handled through drive-through or e-mail.
"We are asking the customer to use drive-thru 1 to pick-up information, ask questions and fill out sign-up or disconnect forms. Once filled out; park in the parking lot and we will call you once the account has been set up to pay. Drive-thru 2 is for payments only. We are taking credit cards and not requiring the bill for payments," the city stated.
More information and forms can be found at valdostacity.com.
Customer service can be reached by phone, (229) 259-3510 or email utilitybill@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.