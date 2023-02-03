VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is one of nine Georgia cities to receive the Georgia Municipal Association’s Visionary City Award.
The presentation happened during the Cities United Summit.
Larry Hanson, GMA CEO and executive director, and Ben Young, Georgia Trend co-publisher and editor-in-chief, presented the awards, organizers said in a statement.
The awards are given through a partnership between GMA and Georgia Trend.
“It is an honor to be recognized as Visionary City for the construction of Unity Park. The project was exactly that, a vision to take a severely blighted piece of property and turn into a beautiful outdoor space for citizens of all ages to enjoy for years to come,” Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said.
Valdosta was recognized in the large city category for developing the Unity Park Amphitheater, a space for residents to gather and hold local celebrations. The amphitheater includes:
– A large, covered stage, event lighting and backstage areas.
– An extensive greenspace for seating.
– A large splash pad.
– Family-friendly restrooms.
– A water station and enough space to comfortably host Valdosta’s festivities.
“The development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon during the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit and it’s already grown as a staple in our beloved downtown. We are excited about the recognition and for future events,” Valdosta City Mayor Scott Matheson said.
Each recipient was recognized for actions and initiatives that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home, organizers said.
