ADEL — The Adel Police Department announced Thursday the city is canceling trick-or-treating this year.
"Citizens are requested not to open your businesses, churches or residences as places for giving out candy. Your support is appreciated," according to the post.
The post was followed later in the day by a full statement from Adel Mayor Buddy Duke.
The statement said after multiple discussions with the Cook County school superintendent, the Cook County sheriff, the police chief, the EMA director and the Cook County Commission chairman, they decided not to schedule traditional trick-or-treating times.
"Our request of you to forgo your door to door activities does not carry with it any planned enforcement measures if you decide to do differently. It is only a request that you use common sense this Halloween. We certainly do not want a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in our community because measures were not taken to keep us safe. We have been very fortunate with the opening of our schools and do not want children or adults unnecessarily exposed to anyone who is infected. That could easily happen going door to door to homes or elsewhere where you do not personally know the occupants," Duke said in the statement.
The statement closed with a request that residents consider alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating such as those suggested on the Centers for Disease Control website.
