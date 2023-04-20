VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta utilities department observed National Environmental Education Week from April 19-23.
The week is a way to recognize and celebrate ideas and projects targeting the next generation to be environmentally responsible, city officials said.
"We want the future leaders of our community to understand how important it is to take care of our environment," said Brad Eyre, city utilities director. "We enjoy connecting with the schools and providing educational opportunities."
On Monday, April 17, utilities department representatives visited Georgia Christian School to discuss the division's role in protecting the environment through water quality control.
The environmental management programs for the City of Valdosta include:
– Clean water
– "Cap The Cleanout" Program
– Cross Connection Control
– Fats, Oil and Grease
– Industrial Pre-Treatment
– Watershed Protection
– Centralized Laboratory
To learn about the environmental management program, visit www.valdostacity.com/utilities or call (229) 259-3592.
