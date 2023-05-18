VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Dr. Craig Lockhart as its sole candidate for school superintendent.
The announcement was released following an executive board session held Wednesday, May 17.
Lockhart has been an educator for 26 years and has served as Dooly County Schools superintendent for the past five years, school officials said.
Lockhart is a 1996 graduate of Fort Valley State University. He received a master's of education from Georgia State University, specialist from Argosy University and an education doctorate from Argosy University, each in educational leadership between the years 2000 and 2006.
Lockhart held a variety of leadership positions in Birmingham City Schools, Newton County Schools, Bibb County Schools, Taylor County Schools and Dekalb County Schools.
State law requires the board to make public the names of finalists no fewer than 14 days before the board votes on a hire.
The candidate’s application can be seen at the Valdosta Board of Education office, 1204 Williams St., or online at https://bit.ly/45nNlaP.
Dr. Alvin Hudson serves as the interim superintendent, following the retirement of Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason in December 2022.
