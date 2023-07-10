Valdosta City Hall

VALDOSTA — City Manager Richard Hardy and Assistant City Manager, Catherine Ammons will host Coffee Conversations, 7:30-9 a.m., July 27, at GUD Coffee.

Coffee Conversations is an “opportunity for the community to meet the new leadership, discuss and enjoy coffee in a relaxing atmosphere,” city officials said in a statement. “Citizens will learn about what is happing in the city and are welcome to ask questions. No RSVP is needed and this is an informal come-and-go event.”

GUD Coffee is at 133 N. Patterson St., downtown.

For more information or questions about Coffee Conversations with the City Managers, contact (229) 259-3500.

