VALDOSTA — City Manager Richard Hardy and Assistant City Manager, Catherine Ammons will host Coffee Conversations, 7:30-9 a.m., July 27, at GUD Coffee.
Coffee Conversations is an “opportunity for the community to meet the new leadership, discuss and enjoy coffee in a relaxing atmosphere,” city officials said in a statement. “Citizens will learn about what is happing in the city and are welcome to ask questions. No RSVP is needed and this is an informal come-and-go event.”
GUD Coffee is at 133 N. Patterson St., downtown.
For more information or questions about Coffee Conversations with the City Managers, contact (229) 259-3500.
