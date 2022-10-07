VALDOSTA — The city hosts its its fall Veterans Day headstone cleaning event next month.
It is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, sponsored by the City of Valdosta Public Works Department, city officials said in a statement.
The event is to show “appreciation for our courageous veterans who have passed on,” city officials added.
“Over time, headstones can become grimy from their constant outdoor exposure. Rain and humidity cause mold to accumulate on the stone, making it difficult to read.”
The event helps “the legibility of the headstones so people can read the information,” city officials added. “Many brave men and women fight for our freedom every day and it is vital to show our gratitude for their sacrifice, which continues after these real-life superheroes are no longer with us. Thus, the bi-annual veterans headstone cleaning event.”
To register as a volunteer, visit: https://www.valdostacity.com/public-works/community-involvement
For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Public Works, (229) 259-3585 or the Public Information Office, (229) 259-3548.
