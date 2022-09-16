VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a job fair, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The event is open to the public and there will be on-site interviews, city officials said in a statement.
"The purpose of this job fair is to showcase the amazing opportunities and benefits the City of Valdosta offers," said Azhia Smothers, human resources coordinator.
Smothers said the purpose of hosting the job fair is to reach more residents and people without internet access.
"This job fair not only allows the city to reach more people but it also allows prospective employees to learn more about us as a government entity and what we have to offer," Smothers said.
Residents can meet representatives from several departments, learn about current openings and possibly be interviewed on-site.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/HRValdosta. For more information contact, (229) 259-3544.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.