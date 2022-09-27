VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has announced the American Rescue Plan Act minor rehabilitation project.
The project provides grant funding for homeowners within the city limits related to the Census Track, city officials said in a statement. Property must be titled to the applicant.
“We hope the citizens of Valdosta take this opportunity to apply to receive assistance in minor home rehabilitation who may not be able to afford repairs for their property,” said Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protection manager.
Funding can cover exterior painting, pressure washing, air conditioning/heat, doors, roof, windows and porch or step repairs, city officials said. Residents must apply through the City of Valdosta Finance Department or on the city website at https://tinyurl.com/ARPAHousing.
Funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and to learn more about this opportunity, residents can attend one of two town hall meetings.
The town hall meetings will be held at the City Hall Annex multipurpose room, noon Monday, Oct. 17, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
For more information, contact the Neighborhood Development Department, (229) 671-3617.
