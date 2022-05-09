VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta hosted the first No Water, No Beer Festival at Georgia Beer Company.
In collaboration with the American Water Works Association, city leaders observed National Drinking Water Week.
The event included a live band, food and alcohol from Georgia Beer Company for ticket purchasers.
Traditionally, the event is held in north Georgia and this was the first time that Valdostahosted the festival.
“For our first year the event was very successful. We had 70 tickets sold and 14 community sponsors,” David Frost, city director of utilities, said. “We are thankful to city leaders and Georgia Beer Company for allowing us to have this event.”
Proceeds from the festival will support Water for People, a nonprofit organization that provides clean water to people in developing countries.
“The festival is a great way to educate the community and thank the citizens who continuously support our efforts to supply safe clean drinking water,” said Jason Barnes, city water plant superintendent.
