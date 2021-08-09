VALDOSTA – Volunteers gathered in their rain ponchos and under umbrellas Saturday to serve parents and students as they drove up to the city's annual Back 2 School backpack giveaway.
Last year, the city began hosting a drive-through at Olympic Park to serve the community while facing COVID-19.
“Normally, we would have a big back to school bash with booths, activities in the park for the kids, and the book bag giveaway would take place in the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Due to taking precautions for the safety of volunteers, families and students last year we hosted our first drive- thru,” said Vanassa Ross, city neighborhood development manager.
“There is still a need for the supplies and we especially witness appreciation from the parents. Realizing some of them have lost jobs or faced cut hours due to the pandemic. We are grateful to be able to provide any assistance.”
Prior to COVID-19, the city had parents register their children to personalize each book bag by grade. Due to altering the style of the giveaway, each book bag is filled with generic school supplies.
The event is hosted by the city's neighborhood development office, along with other community organizations.
According to organizers, the city hands out more than 500 pre-stuffed backpacks thanks to a combination of corporate sponsors, community organizations and individuals that donate monetarily or with school supplies.
Volunteers Treasure Jones and Andrea Alvaro with Moody Air Force Base said, “I’m happy that the kids get to go back to school, I have noticed the appreciation from parents as they arrive to collect supplies.”
Both young women commended other volunteers, parents and students for arriving early even with the rain, adding it takes a lot of dedication for parents and students to come out on a Saturday morning while it’s raining.
