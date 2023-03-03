VALDOSTA – The city will assist an additional 50 residents with minor home repairs.
Valdosta City Council allocated an additional $500,000 to its American Rescue Plan Act minor housing repair project, bringing the total to $850,000 to provide relief for 92 out of 911 applicants.
The program is designed to assist homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and help revitalize the local economy through repair programs.
Total ARPA allocation was $16,254,682 for Valdosta, with half of the allocation being received in June 2021 and $3.2 million of the funds retained to pay hourly city employees.
The city had received 234 applications totaling $3.9 million of potentially eligible requests, and council approved an additional $1 million to expand the program during its Oct. 20 meeting.
According to Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager, funding can cover exterior painting, pressure washing, air conditioning/heat, doors, roof, windows and porch or step repairs. The grant has a limit of $10,000 per household but another application will be opening soon for major repairs. Federal guidelines also do not stipulate an income limit, with the main requirement being the applicant is a resident within Valdosta city limits. Applications within each tier were prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In order to receive funding, applicants were required to meet qualifications:
– Provide a copy of the deed to prove ownership of property.
– Provide a copy of state-issued ID.
– Complete the City of Valdosta ARPA housing application.
As of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the city had received 911 of which 877 applications were located within the city limits and were divided into four tiers:
– Minority/female/veteran owned properties located in the QCT.
– 650 applications.
– Non-minority/female/veteran owned properties located in the QCT.
– 27 applications.
– Minority/female/veteran owned properties located outside of the QCT
– 198 applications.
– Non-minority/female/veteran owned properties located outside of the QCT.
– Two applications.
City Council unanimously approved the request.
