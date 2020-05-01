VALDOSTA – As Gov Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order ended midnight Thursday, local governments regained power over their domains.
The City of Valdosta issued an update Thursday evening on how it would proceed with its services and facilities.
After operating with limited staff during the governor's mandate, all city employees went back to work Friday, according to a city statement.
City facilities such as the municipal court, Valdosta City Hall, the utilities building, the public works building and the city hall annex, however, will remain closed until May 13, according to the city statement.
Utility disconnections could restart May 26. If a city resident is two months delinquent on the utility bill, the resident may be subject to disconnection, according to the city statement.
Municipal court will resume operations May 7, and any citations or court summons can be paid before a court date in-person at the Valdosta Police Department.
All city events have been canceled through June 12, and residents are encouraged to continue practicing the CDC guidelines, read the statement.
