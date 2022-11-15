VALDOSTA – City and county residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming fall electronics recycling event.
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County public works departments will jointly host the community recycling event, 8 a.m.-noon, Nov. 19, city and county officials said in a statement.
Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle St.
Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk, and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders and cameras.
Televisions and CRTs will also be accepted.
The event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics.
Since the inception of the e-recycling events in 2006, more than 680,400 pounds have been saved — or 340.2 tons — from going into the landfill, city and county officials said.
Items that will not be accepted at the Nov. 19 event include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items.
To volunteer for the event, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ERecycle2022.
For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department, (229) 259-3588, or Lowndes County Public Works, (229) 671-2700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.