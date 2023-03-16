VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County are teaming up to host the spring electronics recycling event Saturday, April 8.
Open to the residents of the city and county, the event is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to noon at Valdosta Public Works, 1017 Myrtle St., city/county representatives said in a statement.
Items accepted include cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders, CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, cameras and televisions.
Items not accepted include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items.
The event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to dispose of electronics properly and keep them from going into landfills, city/county officials said.
For a complete list of e-recyclables, to volunteer or more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 671-3640 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.