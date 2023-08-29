VALDOSTA – City officials recently set the Fiscal Year 2023 millage rate for Valdosta residents at the rollback rate of 6.947 mills at the Aug. 24 Valdosta City Council meeting.
“The previous millage rate for FY22 was 7.796,” city officials said in a statement.
“The City of Valdosta has a history of maintaining a conservative millage rate. The new millage rate will fund the FY 2023 General Fund Budget that the mayor and council adopted in June.
The information received from the Lowndes County Tax Assessors and Tax Commissioners offices provided to the city “reveals that the City’s tax digest increased by $258,777,933 or 15.9%,” city officials said.
