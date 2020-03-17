VALDOSTA – Residents will have their day in court. Just not this month.
The City of Valdosta will close the municipal court office due to COVID-19 and anyone with court dates in March will be rescheduled in the future. Municipal court staff will be in touch with people who will be impacted by the decision, city officials said.
Additionally, the city announced it will not disconnect utilities services due to the coronavirus but will limit public access to Valdosta City Hall, the city hall annex, the public safety office and the utilities/public works offices "through at least March 27," said the city officials in a statement.
Residents can still reach these offices by phone. Likewise, municipal court staff are still available by phone at (229) 293-3171, and citations can still be paid online, according to a city statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.