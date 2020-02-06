VALDOSTA – Concerns over severe weather cancelled two city events on Thursday.
The scheduled Thursday meeting for the Valdosta City Council was cancelled due to inclement weather, according to a city statement.
The meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, will be rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, and the meeting will remain in the council chambers at City Hall, said city officials.
Additionally, the Valdosta Police Department cancelled its open testing for new applicants scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m., according to a VPD statement. The next test will be at 9 a.m. on March 7 at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, said VPD officials.
