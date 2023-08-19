VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has approved procuring playground equipment for Shannon Hill Park from the Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, following a successful bid of $81,097.44, at a recent meeting.
The decision comes as part of the city’s commitment to enhancing outdoor recreational spaces and providing expanded opportunities for children in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Shannon Hill Park, recognized for its outdoor recreational areas, picnic spots and existing limited playground facilities, stands to benefit from the addition of new playground equipment.
City officials have identified the need to bolster the park’s offerings, aiming to create an inclusive space where children can engage in play and outdoor activities.
Recognizing the significance of augmenting recreational amenities, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority undertook the task of securing an appropriate vendor for the playground equipment, and a quote was sought from Miracle Recreation Equipment Company, with the procurement process carried out under a SourceWell contract.
The comprehensive quote of $81,097.44 provided by Miracle Recreation Equipment Company covers the equipment itself, freight charges and installation expenses and will use funds from SPLOST VIII.
Richard Hardy, city manger, said the inclusion of installation ensures that the new playground equipment will be seamlessly integrated into Shannon Hill Park, ready to serve the community.
