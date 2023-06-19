VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council unanimously approved a request to rezone nearly 35 acres at West Hill Avenue to facilitate mixed-use redevelopment plans for the area.
The request, presented by Jack Langdale on behalf of the property owners, Longleaf Property Management of Valdosta, Inc., and Val D’Aosta Company, pertained to three parcels located at 2101 W. Hill Ave., at the southwest corner of Exit 16 along Interstate 75.
The three parcels have distinct features. The eastern parcel, covering 11.57 acres, currently houses Austin’s restaurant and a former hotel site known as Kinderlou Inn.
The central parcel spans 1.00 acre and contains an abandoned gasoline station. The western parcel, encompassing 22.34 acres, is vacant.
The property owners are seeking to transform the entire property through a comprehensive redevelopment plan, including a “potential mixed-use master plan.”
Matt Martin, the city planning and zoning administrator, said the rationale behind the requested rezoning Valdosta City Council.
“While Community-Commercial zoning excludes certain intensive commercial uses like truck stops, auto body shops and mini-warehouses, it offers a broader range of potential uses compared to Highway-Commercial zoning. The property owners aim to explore a mix of logical uses for the site and they are contemplating the submission of a planned development proposal later this year. By approving the rezoning to C-C, the City Council has provided the property owners with the flexibility to consider various options for the redevelopment of this prime property,” he said in his report.
Speaking in favor of the request, Jack Langdale said while plans were in the beginning stages, the property owners had a vision for the site.
“I’m here on behalf of landowners and Matt did a good job describing what we’re looking to do.
Pretty developed site and the primary reason for the rezoning is we would like multifamily elements to go along with some of the already approved cases of C-H zoning. I will make a comment; the Austin’s restaurant has been there for a long time. It’s very popular.
That will not be leaving. We hope to see it relocated and have the new building on the site,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.