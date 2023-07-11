VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has given unanimous approval for a non-conventional single-family residential development in the historic district.
The request for the planned development approval was made by Machouse Investments LLC for a 2.20-acre property located at 212-216 W. Alden Ave. and 207-209 W. Cranford Ave.
The decision came after the project was tabled last month to allow the applicant to make adjustments to its master plan.
During the council meeting, Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, provided an overview of the project. The proposed development involves a planned mixed residential approach, focusing on single B plexes rather than traditional duplexes.
The character of the area, which is predominantly established residential, aligns with the subject property’s imagery, according to city officials. The property consists mostly of vacant land and existing single-family residences that hold historic significance within the local historic district and the Brookwood North National Register district.
Martin presented visuals to illustrate the site’s condition and proposed designs. The existing houses on the property, the Gallagher house and the McDonald House, have been vacant and are in need of restoration.
The applicant intends to fix them up as part of the proposal. Martin highlighted the unique aspects of the development, including a clustered residential village surrounded by a seven and a half-foot decorative wall and fence combination. The proposed private road system would provide access to interior lots, and the design aims to encourage creativity and site design.
The proposed development deviates from conventional design scenarios. Under the existing zoning, the property could be developed with eight duplexes, totaling 16 dwelling units.
However, the applicant’s alternative plan suggests 10 houses on individual lots, with some houses located on the interior and the remaining ones along West Alden Avenue and the southern perimeter. The private road system would facilitate access to the interior lots.
The proposal includes the renovation of the existing houses, which have received approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.
Susan McDonald Morgan expressed support for the project.
“I am daughter of Ernest and Marjorie McDonald ... the great-granddaughter of Ernestine McDonald ... and we have lived and resided in this home,” she said. “And the selling of this home has been a real difficult decision for our family over the years. Many investors have come to our parents wanting to turn these two old homes into duplexes and other duplexes. ... Now look at the parking issue. You’re looking at 50 to 74 parking spaces that would be needed for that.”
