VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has approved a proposal with Barge Design Solutions for the engineering and surveying documents necessary for construction of the SPLOST-funded Lake Sheri Sewer Improvements Project.
According to city officials, the gravity sewer along Buena Vista Circle on the eastern bank of Lake Sheri has in recent history experienced overflows due to capacity issues and shallow manholes.
Other development approval for Riverside Drive and James Road and commercial development approvals on James Road provide a need to address capacity issues. To mitigate the capacity and overflow issues, the Lake Sheri Sewer Improvements Project will install approximately 3,000 linear feet of new force main for the Valdosta Correctional Institute and Highway 94 lift stations to re-route flow to a downstream sanitary sewer manhole and bypass this portion of the Lake Sheri gravity system.
Additionally, approximately 600 feet of gravity sewer along Springhill Drive that is upstream of Lake Sheri will be relocated to the east and outside of the existing eroded stream banks.
The scope of the proposal includes Barge Design Solutions coordinating with a private utility locator to identify utilities within the potential alignment of the new force main and gravity main segments and perform a site visit to walk the alignment of the proposed force main.
BDS will also contact Georgia 811 and other marked utilities to request additional information about the utilities within 50 feet of either side of the project area and perform a hydraulic analysis using the existing sewer model to confirm the proposed configuration mitigates estimated capacity issues and potential overflows.
In addition, the system curves for the VCI and Highway 94 pump stations will be estimated to determine if pump modifications are required for either station based on the proposed force main alignment; a pump station upgrade design is included as an additional service if necessary.
