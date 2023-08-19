VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has given the green light to a $225,250 bid from CBA Sports to initiate improvements at the Mildred Hunter Center at a recent meeting.
Enhancements include the replacement of the basketball court’s synthetic floor with a hardwood alternative and the installation of new lighting for the administrative building. The project aims to bolster recreational services and modernize facilities that have long been a cornerstone of youth activities in Valdosta.
For many years, the Mildred Hunter Center has been at the forefront of providing recreational activities, particularly basketball, to the youth in the Valdosta community, and the center’s operations have been overseen by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
According to city officials, due to the natural wear and tear incurred over time, the existing synthetic floor system of the basketball court at the Mildred Hunter Center has reached its functional limit and necessitates replacement.
Addressing the needs of the community center, Valdosta City Council had already earmarked funds for the Mildred Hunter Center upgrades in its latest allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act and an allocation of $245,000 was set aside specifically for the revitalization of the center’s courts and the implementation of improved lighting at the administrative building.
The VLPRA obtained a quote from CBA Sports for the proposed upgrades. The quote, secured through a SourceWell contract, encompasses the comprehensive scope of the project, including the installation of the new hardwood floor and disposal of the existing synthetic flooring.
Notably, the quote does not cover slab remediation costs if required.
The total quote provided by CBA Sports amounts to $225,250. This leaves an allocated budget of $19,750 for lighting purposes, assuming no additional slab remediation is deemed necessary.
