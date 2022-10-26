VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved its sole bid item at a recent meeting, resulting in a new bucket lift truck for the engineering department that’s $72,700 above the allocated motor pool budget amount.
Ben O’Dowd, city engineer, said the traffic division of the engineering department requested to replace a 2000 Ford F-350 in its existing fleet due to age, mileage, hours of operation and the functionality of the truck and lift that operates the bucket to lift and lower personnel.
While the vehicle only has 75,552 miles, he said the engine has additional wear and tear from constantly the engine running at lines and traffic signals.
Funds were budgeted for $90,000, but due to instability in the automotive industry and a two-year backlog of this type of service vehicle, staff had to find a provider that could supply a truck immediately, leading to the deal with Atkins Ford.
Mark Barber, city manager, noted staff knew of no other work truck that would be available within a reasonable amount of time because of the manufacturer’s backlog.
“Due to the nature of the automotive industry, there is a predicted two-year backlog of this type of vehicle on not only the truck but the lifting apparatus as well. After checking with many contacts, staff located one brand-new 2022 model truck available with the lifting apparatus that meets our specifications through the state contract holder ... Akins Ford has currently reserved this truck for the City of Valdosta pending the decision of mayor and Council on Oct. 20, 2022 at the City Council,” Barber said in his report.
City Council unanimously approved the request.
