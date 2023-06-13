VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has unanimously approved a bid of $1,949,367.20 for the resurfacing of city roads.
The decision comes as part of the city's annual major maintenance initiative aimed at improving the condition of the 323 miles of streets. The funding for the project is sourced from the city's SPLOST VIII and a Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
According to city officials, the LMIG funding for 2023 amounts to $659,061.12, with a required local match of 10% or $65,906.11. In recent years, the city has exceeded the match requirement, allocating more than 100% of the LMIG funding to enhance the repair and maintenance of local roads.
In January, City Council reviewed and approved a list of approximately five miles of streets in need of significant repairs. Based on this approved list, the scope of the road maintenance project was refined.
Two bids were received and opened May 16. The low bid was awarded to Reames and Son Construction Company, Inc., totaling $2,381,568.50 for the base bid and adding a 10% contingency of $238,156.85 for unforeseen field conditions, the total project cost would amount to $2,619,725.35.
Ben O’Dowd, city engineer, said the cost exceeds the anticipated budget. To stay within budget, City Council decided to modify the base bid, focusing solely on the asphalt pavement areas and removing other road repair items.
The adjustment would reduce the project cost to $1,772,152.00 including a 10% contingency of $177,215.20 for unknown field conditions, the total project cost would be $1,949,367.20. The revised scope of work represents the minimum required to address the selected road segments.
Any project cost overages exceeding the approved budget amount will be covered by future road maintenance funding for this special purpose local option sales tax cycle. Currently, the city has approximately $2,000,000 remaining for matching funds for roadway maintenance until the end of Fiscal Year 2025.
“Approving the reduced bid amount with the contingency of $1,949,367.20 would leave $709,693.92 for matching funds. On the other hand, approving the base bid amount with the contingency of $2,619,725.35 would leave only $39,335.77 for matching funds, which is insufficient to cover the projected minimum match amounts through FY2025. Therefore, city staff does not recommend pursuing the full scope of work due to fiscal responsibility. We considered utilizing the full scope of work, it would not have been fiscally responsible to pursue that,” he said in his report.
