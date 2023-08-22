VALDOSTA – Master Mitchell Church, chief instructor and owner of Performance Martial Arts Academy in Valdosta and Tifton, has received notification from the American Taekwondo Association that he has been promoted to the rank of seventh degree black belt.
Church completed his rank test in July at the ATA World Championships held in Phoenix, Arizona.
Seventh degree black belt gives him a distinction that few martial artists will ever achieve, organizers said in a statement. Church had to complete four midterm tests during a span of six years as a sixth degree black belt and be a Level Three certified instructor. He then needed to receive permission from The Master’s Council at the world headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., to test for his seventh degree black belt.
Rank testing involved demonstration of the traditional form, sparring of several rounds and board breaking techniques.
“The experience can be quite intimidating,” Church said. “You are demonstrating your skills in front of a table of the highest ranking eighth and ninth degree black belts who are carefully watching every move you make. Not to mention there are thousands of people watching.”
Church has been training in the martial art of taekwondo for 39 years. He began under the instruction of Charlie Carter from Statenville in 1986. Two years later, he started training with Chief Master Scott Stauffer in Valdosta, who remains his instructor to this day.
Church has completed training through the years in regional, national and international training camps. He has been active as an international judge in taekwondo competition and in regional testing events.
He was named Instructor of the Year for the Southeastern United States and is known for creating world champion martial artists. His students have won a total of 47 world champion titles, 127 district championship titles and more than 450 state championship titles.
During the next 12 months, Church will travel to various places across the United States to complete his senior mastership process, organizers said. This includes going to Pittsburgh and Dallas.
The last five days leading to his induction as a senior master instructor will involve a fasting of no food intake while training with the other senior master inductees for long hours.
“I’m excited about this next aspect of my martial arts journey. The training intensifies and the expectations of me developing my leadership skills will increase. I have devoted my career to the martial arts and this next chapter of becoming a senior master instructor will give me an even greater ability to serve others.”
Church lives in Statenville, where he is an active member of his community. He is the athletic director of the Park and Recreation Department and is a member of the Echols County Board of Education. He oversees the men’s ministry at Statenville Church of God.
Through the years, Church has owned taekwondo schools in Valdosta, Homerville, Lake Park, Hahira and most recently Tifton.
“Master Church is very much a family man and is grateful for the support of his family,” organizers said. “He is quick to mention his mother who has always provided him moral support and encouragement. He holds the memory of his father who instilled in him the importance of always pushing to be his best.
“He is thankful for his wife, Renee, who has supported him with the many years of long hours of training, teaching and travel.”
