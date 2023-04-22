Conference: “Signs and Wonders Shall Follow That Believe,” 5 p.m., April 22, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Speaker: Apostle Minnie Lane. Color Attire: Blue. $15 donation accepted. Dinner will be served.
Church anniversary/Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m., April 30, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St., Valdosta. Theme: “Ain’t no church like the one I got.” Guest speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sparks.
