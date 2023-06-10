Women of Dignity Conference 2023, 10:30 a.m., June 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Guest speaker: Evangelist Shelia Bonner, Valdosta.
Men’s Day Service, 10 a.m. June 18, The Victory Church, 1619 Lee St. Theme: “Stand Firm.” Guest speaker: Apostle Darian Yearby, Adel.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8:30 p.m., June 25-29, Gateway Baptist Church, 17825 Valdosta Highway (off Highway 133). Theme: “Twists & Turn.”
Classes for all ages: 3 through pre-K; grade 1-6; youth and adults. Registration begins at 5 p.m., June 25.
