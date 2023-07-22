Women in Hats program, 3 p.m., July 23, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St. Guest speaker: Prophetess Donnte Troy. “Women, wear those beautiful hats.”
Vacation Bible School and Back-To-School Bash, 2-5 p.m., July 29, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. All ages are invited.
Fifth Sunday Gospel Fest, 6:30 p.m., July 30, Unity Church of God, 906 B Williams St., Valdosta. Groups/choirs/soloists on program: Unity Church of God Choir, Bishop Elijah Hadley and Beulah Gospel choir, The Hadley Brothers, Minister Donna Lawson, The Williams Singers, Lil McDougal and Friends, Deacon Curtis Willliams, Brother Kevin Edwards.
