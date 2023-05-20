Deacon ordination for Nicholas Griglen and Michael Strother, 3 p.m., May 21, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
150th Church Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m., May 23-25; 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., May 28, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, the Rev. Michael Lane, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Boston; Wednesday, the Rev. Dexter Burch, Irvin Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta; Thursday, the Rev. Daniel Sermons, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church, Lakeland; Sunday, 8 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; 11 a.m., Pastor George W. Blunt, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta.
16th Pastoral Anniversary for the Rev. Sibley Matchett Jr. and First Lady Sister Marion Matchett, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 28, Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 8165 Dry Lake Road, Quitman. Guest speakers: 11 a.m. Minister Gary Gatlin; 2 p.m. Pastor James Huewitt Jr. and Simmon Hill Missionary Baptist Church family.
Annual Homecoming, 10:30 a.m., May 28, Ochlawilla Baptist Church, 1315 Ochlawilla Road (SE Brooks County of Nankin-Clyattville Road). Program will be presented by The Harrell Family Blue Grass Gospel Band from Cairo. Service will conclude with a covered-dish luncheon at noon. Bring a favorite covered dish. Worship and fellowship.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. May 28, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “Family and Friends Holding On.” Speaker: Pastor Robert Anguish of Mt. Vienna AME Church.
Women of Dignity Conference 2023, 7:30 p.m., June 8-9; 10 a.m., June 10; 10:30 a.m., June 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen, Lakeland. Guest speakers: June 8, Pastor Gail Williamson, Alma; June 9, Apostle Marsha Banks. Waycross; June 10, Pastor Stacia White, Atlanta; June 11, Evangelist Shelia Bonner, Valdosta.
